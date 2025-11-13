Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.2222.

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KROS opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3585.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

