Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 12,732 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

DVAX opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

