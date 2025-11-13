Franklin FTSE Canada ETF $FLCA Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of FLCA opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

