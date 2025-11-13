Coursera, Inc. $COUR Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Coursera worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after acquiring an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Coursera by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $7,764,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.33 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Coursera has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 234,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,209.65. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,979.64. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,131 shares of company stock worth $1,265,884. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

