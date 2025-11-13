Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Crocs worth $42,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.45 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

