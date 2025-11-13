AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Critical Comparison

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and AYRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -224.99% -85.13% -26.23% AYRO N/A -1,213.64% -88.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and AYRO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $807.83 million 6.31 -$2.71 billion ($10.71) -1.55 AYRO $5,426.00 417.99 -$1.75 million ($37.07) -0.09

AYRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group. Lucid Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AYRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AYRO has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lucid Group and AYRO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 3 8 1 0 1.83 AYRO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than AYRO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of AYRO shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AYRO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucid Group beats AYRO on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

About AYRO

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

