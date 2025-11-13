American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574,390 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.89% of American Water Works worth $241,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,595 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 312,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

