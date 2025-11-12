Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

