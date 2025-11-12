Robeco Schweiz AG Has $1.54 Million Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in ON were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,850,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,344,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,208,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

