Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

