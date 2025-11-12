United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,646 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.18.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. The trade was a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.73.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

