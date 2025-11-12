Nestle SA $NSRGY Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Nestle makes up about 1.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestle were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestle during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nestle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nestle by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestle in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nestle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NSRGY opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. Nestle SA has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

