Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $414,000 in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 134.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 975,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter.
Grifols Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
