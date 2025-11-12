Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $414,000 in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 134.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 975,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.