Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $443,000 in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $650,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 616.0%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

