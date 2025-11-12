Edison International $EIX Stock Holdings Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Edison International Stock Up 1.0%

EIX stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

