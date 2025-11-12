AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Announces Earnings Results

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AU stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38.
AngloGold Ashanti Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 151.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
