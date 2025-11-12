Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,300. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,027 shares of company stock worth $45,212,873. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

