Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $478,000 in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 65.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE TM opened at $206.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.36. The company has a market capitalization of $277.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $80.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.249-15.249 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

