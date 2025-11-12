Head-To-Head Survey: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) & Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91% Warby Parker 0.08% 1.96% 1.01%

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 4 0 2.80 Warby Parker 0 10 9 0 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Group Services and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Given Warby Parker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Warby Parker”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.11 $24.54 million $0.37 427.62 Warby Parker $771.32 million 2.38 -$20.39 million $0.01 1,738.00

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Boyd Group Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warby Parker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warby Parker beats Boyd Group Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

