Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carnival by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,787,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

