Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.38. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subaru presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

