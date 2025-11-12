Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $318.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $472.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

