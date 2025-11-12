Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $58,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,204,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,177,000 after buying an additional 102,072 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,775,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,609,000 after buying an additional 792,304 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

