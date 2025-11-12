Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.94. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 43,678 shares trading hands.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.