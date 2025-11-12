Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 185,088 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 171.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,088 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.22.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

