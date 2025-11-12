Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $641,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.10. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

