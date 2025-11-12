Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,109 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BAP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BAP opened at $258.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $280.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.48.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

