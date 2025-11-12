Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AppLovin worth $116,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 117,664.4% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after buying an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $594.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $610.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.23. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.64.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 634,138 shares of company stock valued at $275,386,598. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

