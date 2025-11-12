Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,572 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,450,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 124,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

