Biotech Stocks To Consider – November 11th

enGene, Danaher, and Cogent Biosciences are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing biological therapies, diagnostics, drugs, and related technologies, typically based on scientific research and clinical development. For investors they tend to be higher-risk, higher-reward securities whose prices are driven heavily by R&D progress, clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent positions, and funding or partnership news. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

enGene (ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

