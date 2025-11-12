VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 5,280,990 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,280,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $834,344,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.8% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.44.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,326,577 shares of company stock worth $596,625,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $193.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

