J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,174 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $22.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.