Roth Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sable Offshore in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn ($4.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.49). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SOC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sable Offshore from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.46. Sable Offshore has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 982,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,933,394 shares in the company, valued at $164,438,245.76. The trade was a 9.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sable Offshore by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

