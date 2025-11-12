J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $975,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 462.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 678.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

BATS:BBUS opened at $123.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $115.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

