J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $98.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

