Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $146,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

