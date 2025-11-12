United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,157,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $157,063,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after buying an additional 1,897,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,921,000 after buying an additional 1,872,075 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,019 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.7%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

