Todd Teske Sells 600 Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Todd Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total transaction of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,714.85. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LII stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $484.70. 161,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.40 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.47 and a 200 day moving average of $563.38.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LII shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

