Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Silexion Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SLXN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. 23,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.07. Silexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

