Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

