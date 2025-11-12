Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
