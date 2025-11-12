Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q3 2026 guidance to EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

JRSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.09. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading

