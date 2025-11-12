Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 1,424.01% and a negative net margin of 176.45%.

Nuwellis Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 55,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUWE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nuwellis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

