Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $206.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 124.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Down 8.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527,067. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.