dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Insider Buys 13,000 Shares

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) insider John Conoley acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £9,100.

LON DOTD traded down GBX 0.40 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.21. dotdigital Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 99.90. The stock has a market cap of £211.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 4.93 EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOTD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

