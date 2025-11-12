Patrick Industries (PATK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2025 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Patrick Industries was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Patrick Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Patrick Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Patrick Industries is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Patrick Industries was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/15/2025 – Patrick Industries was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Patrick Industries had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Patrick Industries had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,139.50. The trade was a 27.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.