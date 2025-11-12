Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Purchases $49,550.16 in Stock

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Daniel James White acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $49,550.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,664.60. The trade was a 31.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 26,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Arrow Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 328,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 196,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group raised Arrow Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

