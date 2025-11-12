InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRXGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 4,516,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $106.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

