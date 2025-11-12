Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.
Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of LUCD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,936. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Diagnostics
In other news, Director Dennis Matheis purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 665,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,751.86. This trade represents a 17.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on LUCD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Diagnostics
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
