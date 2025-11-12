Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Zacks reports. Radcom had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.14%. Radcom updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Radcom Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Radcom stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 162,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. Radcom has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Get Radcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radcom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Radcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radcom by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Radcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.