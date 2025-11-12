Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – IonQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – IonQ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – IonQ had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – IonQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – IonQ had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – IonQ had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2025 – IonQ had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,150.40. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 64,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $2,700,651.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 473,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,489.64. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

